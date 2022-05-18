Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Arts Council, Central Arkansas Library System to receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:45 a.m.
Lauren Groff, author of "Matrix," was one of the more than 75 authors featured at the 2021 Six Bridges Book Festival. The National Endowment for the Arts is awarding $12,000 to the Central Arkansas Library System toward bringing in authors for the 2022 festival this fall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Eli Sinkus)

Two Arkansas institutions are receiving grants totaling $733,670 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Arkansas Arts Council will receive $721,670 as a state and regional partner to the endowment. 

And the Central Arkansas Library System expects to get a $12,000 Arts Project grant toward bringing in nationally acclaimed authors for its 11-day fall Six Bridges Book Festival.

The endowment on Wednesday announced money for  1,125 Arts Projects grants across America totaling more than $26.6 million, part of $91 million distributed to organizations in all 50 states and other jurisdictions in its second round of fiscal year 2022 funding. A complete list is available at arts.gov/news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT