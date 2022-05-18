Arkansas Arts Council, Central Arkansas Library System to receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

Two Arkansas institutions are receiving grants totaling $733,670 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Arkansas Arts Council will receive $721,670 as a state and regional partner to the endowment.

And the Central Arkansas Library System expects to get a $12,000 Arts Project grant toward bringing in nationally acclaimed authors for its 11-day fall Six Bridges Book Festival.

The endowment on Wednesday announced money for 1,125 Arts Projects grants across America totaling more than $26.6 million, part of $91 million distributed to organizations in all 50 states and other jurisdictions in its second round of fiscal year 2022 funding. A complete list is available at arts.gov/news.