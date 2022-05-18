Arkansas' covid case count takes a sharp turn upward by 462; deaths up by eight

After weeks of gradual increases, Arkansas' new coronavirus cases took a sharp turn upward on Wednesday as the case count rose by 462.

Growing for the third day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by two, to 58, its highest level in more than a week.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by eight -- the largest increase in more than a month.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said, however, several of the deaths reported Wednesday happened more than a month ago and were added to the state's count as part of a ongoing review of death certificates.

The increase in cases was the largest since March 22, a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports faxed in by providers during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Before Wednesday, the largest daily increase in cases since then had been the 287 cases that were added on Tuesday.

Already at its highest level since the week ending March 27, the average daily increase in the state's case count rose to Wednesday to 245.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 236, to 2,763, the largest total since March 7.

It was the biggest one day jump in active cases since January, when the total was rising by thousands each day at the height of the omicron surge.

Despite the uptick in new cases, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained for a second day Wednesday at six, its lowest level since March 25, 2020.

After rising by nine on Tuesday, the number who were in intensive care fell by 10, to 18.