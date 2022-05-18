Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders tops $740,000 in contributions in April, early May

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders collected more than $740,000 in contributions in April and the first half of May, while Democratic candidate Chris Jones received more than $210,000 in the same period, according to their latest campaign finance reports.

Campaign finance reports for state candidates for the month of April were due in the secretary of state’s office Monday. On Tuesday, reports for state candidates who are opposed in the primary, for the period from May 1-May 14, were due in the secretary of state’s office.

The primary election is Tuesday, and the primary runoff is June 21. The general election is Nov. 8.

For the primary, Sanders of Little Rock reported raising $533,489.35 in contributions and spending $838,986.62 in April. From May 1 to May 14, she reported receiving $141,619.93 in contributions and spending $756,501.81 for the primary.

That increased her total contribution collections to $13 million and total spending to $8.5 million, leaving a balance of $4.5 million on May 14 for the primary. For the general election, Sanders reported raising $67,607.95 in April to increase her total contributions and balance to $2.02 million on April 30.

Sanders is a former White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

For the primary, Jones of Little Rock reported raising $156,764.68 and spending $147,364.85 in April. For the primary, he also reported raising $54,994.29 and spending $87,924.19 from May 1 to May 14.

In total, the former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub reported raising $1.84 million and spending $1.8 million, leaving a balance of $43,456.18 on May 14 for the primary.

For the general election, Jones reported raising $4,899.25 in April to increase his total contributions and balance to $31,892.80 on April 30.

The other gubernatorial candidates reported the following figures in their latest campaign finance reports:

• Republican candidate Doc Washburn of Little Rock received contributions totaling $63,571.58.87, loaned his campaign $3,875 and spent $42,534.11, leaving of balance of $24,912.47 on May 14 for the primary.

• Democratic candidate and former state Rep. Jay Martin of Little Rock raised a total of $37,874 in contributions, loaned his campaign $5,511 and spent $33,464.15 with a balance of $9,837.97 through May 14 for the primary.

• Democratic candidate Supha Xayprasith-Mays of Little Rock raised $27,625 in contributions and spent $7,450.41, leaving a balance of $20,174.59 on April 30 for the primary.

• Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington of Pine Bluff raised a total of $20,755.72 and spent $12,821.90, leaving a balance of $7,993.82 through May 14 for the primary.

• Democratic candidate Anthony Bland Sr. of Little Rock had total contributions of $7,093, loaned his campaign $750, and spent $7,666.05, leaving a balance $176.95 through May 14 for the primary.

• Democratic candidate James “Rus” Russell III of Little Rock raised a total of $7,693, loaned his campaign $4,000 and spent $12,573.06, leaving a shortfall of $880.06 through May 14 for the primary.