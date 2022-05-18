Arkansas vs. Alabama Game 1: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE Sewell-Thomas Stadium (8,500) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 37-14, 17-10 SEC; Alabama 27-24, 10-16 SEC

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; Alabama lost 2

LAST 10 Arkansas 5-5; Alabama 3-7

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 787-416 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,107-575 in 28th season overall in Division I; Alabama: Brad Bohannon — 132-106 in fifth season at Alabama and overall.

SERIES Alabama leads 49-45

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Alabama 3-1 on March XX, 2021, in Fayetteville to win a three-game series.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Chris Stewart (play-by-play) and Lance Cormier (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 3.38 ERA in 77 1/3 innings) vs. Alabama RHP Garrett McMillan (4-4, 3.51 ERA in 77 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will be mostly clear in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with a high of 93 degrees and a low of 70 degrees.





TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.57; Alabama 4.34

Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 7.02; Alabama 5.55

Batting Average: Arkansas .272; Alabama .280

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .221; Alabama .251

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .479; Alabama .437

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .381; Alabama .360

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .983; Alabama .979

NOTABLE Arkansas enters the series tied with Texas A&M for the lead in the SEC West with three games to play. Auburn and LSU are also still alive in the division race....The Razorbacks will play at least four consecutive games in the state of Alabama. They follow their series against the Crimson Tide with the SEC Tournament in Hoover. Arkansas went 2-1 during games at Auburn two weeks ago....Alabama is in danger of missing the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide enter the weekend with a 1.5-game lead over Mississippi State for the final spot in the tournament....The Crimson Tide are 20-10 at home this season....The Razorbacks are 6-6 in road games....Arkansas has won four consecutive series over Alabama.