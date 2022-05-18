Asian Americans feared by suspect, friend says

DALLAS -- The girlfriend of a man arrested Tuesday in a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown told police that he has delusions that Asian Americans are trying to harm him, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Jeremy Smith faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Smith is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond, according to jail records that do not list an attorney for him. In public records, his age is listed as both 36 and 37.

When asked if he considered the shooting an issue of racism, mental health or both, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said it's too early to tell.

"Right now, it's an issue of hate. It's a hate crime. However that manifests itself, I'm not here to say that. I can tell you that I know our community sees it as a hate crime. I see it as a hate crime and so do our men and women," Garcia said Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, the FBI said it has opened a federal hate crime investigation along with federal prosecutors in Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division.

Police have said the shooting last Wednesday at Hair World Salon might be connected to two previous drive-by shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. But Garcia said Tuesday that police are still investigating whether Smith, who is Black, was involved. The description of the suspect's vehicle was similar in all three shootings.

According to the affidavit, Smith's girlfriend told detectives that he had been delusional about Asian Americans ever since being involved in a car crash two years ago with a man of Asian descent. She said he had been admitted to several mental health facilities because of the delusions.

Whenever Smith is around an Asian American, "he begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him," his girlfriend told police. She said he was fired for "verbally attacking" his boss, who was of Asian descent.

Garcia declined to comment on whether Smith has been diagnosed with a mental illness or whether Smith legally obtained the gun used in the shooting, saying both questions are still being investigated.

Authorities in Dallas have said a man dressed all in black opened fire in the salon, then drove away in a maroon minivan. Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle had been reported as involved in two other recent shootings. Someone opened fire in an April 2 drive-by near the salon and Garcia said the vehicle was also linked to a May 10 shooting about 25 miles southeast of there. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

The three women who were shot at the salon last Wednesday were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening. Garcia said the suspect walked into the salon with a .22-caliber rifle and fired about 13 times. One woman was injured in her arm, one in her foot and another in her lower back, he said. They have all been released from the hospital and are recovering, according to police.

One of the women injured in the shooting spoke Monday night at a community meeting with police. Her arm in a sling, she said in Korean that she was worried about how she would continue to make a living.

"There are lives that have changed forever because of this," Garcia said Tuesday.

Anti-Asian violence has risen sharply in recent years. Last year, six women of Asian descent were among the eight killed in a shooting at massage businesses in and near Atlanta, heightening anger and fear among Asian Americans.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Bleed of The Associated Press.