Bears to battle for No. 1 in state

For the past decade, Woodlawn has proven to everyone in the state that when the regular season ends, they are just getting warmed up.

Usually when the state championship bracket is complete, one can almost certainly pencil in the Bears making it to the state final.

The defending champions have only failed to make the last game of the tournament twice in the last 11 seasons, once in 2015 and again in 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic when the entire state tournament was scrapped.

Woodlawn reached the finals in 2019 but fell in 2-1 to Junction City.

"I'm spoiled so I expect to get here every year." Woodlawn head coach Tommy Richardson said. "I can remember the last time we weren't here, and I hated it. It wasn't fun at all listening to other teams play on championship day. I wanted to be there but the price to pay to get there is paid during the summer and during the off-season when nobody's watching. And these kids have done that."

This season, Woodlawn will arrive once again at the Class 2A baseball tournament in Benton on Thursday with their annual ticket in hand after dispatching St. Joseph's, Riverside and Buffalo Island in the previous rounds.

They will face Bigelow in the state final at 10 a.m. Thursday.

"We had a hiccup early in the season when we lost one of our best players (Cale Edwards) to an injury , but we all had to step up and we did a really good job of that this year," sophomore pitcher Brayden Jones said.

Edwards was lost for much of the year back in the second inning of the first game of the season after sliding violently into third base.

On Saturday, the Bears overcame a two-run deficit against Buffalo Island in the first inning and battled back behind Edwards, who finally returned to the field a game ago to relieve starting pitcher Owen Stover in the third inning.

Edwards, named the Most Valuable Player in Woodlawn's state championship win a season ago, struck out the final six batters he faced, and the Bears were then able to add a couple of insurance runs at the top of the final inning to clinch the victory.

Nonetheless, the Bears are back in familiar territory.

"We just want to stay calm and play baseball the way we have been doing it all year," junior shortstop Dylan Butler, who was on last year's state championship team, said.