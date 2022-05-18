Black pilots set holiday show

After a two-year absence because of the covid-19 pandemic, the Black Pilots of America Inc. will return to Pine Bluff with their Memorial Day Fly-In, "Operation Skyhook," on May 27-29.

Member chapters will fly in from across the United States to historic Grider Field at Pine Bluff Regional Airport for a weekend of aviation camaraderie and serious flying competition. Activities at Grider Field have free admission, according to a news release.

Each day immediately after the pilot competitions, BPA members will volunteer to give free airplane rides -- "Young Eagle" flights -- to hundreds of kids until 5 p.m.

The activities begin May 27 at 9:30 a.m. with the official Welcome to Pine Bluff, followed by the Flour Bomb Drop Competition at 11:15 a.m. On May 28, the Pilot Proficiency begins at 10 a.m. and Formation is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. On May 29, at 10 a.m. the pilots will compete in the Balloon Burst and Spot Landing.

The weekend culminates the evening of May 29 with an awards banquet where trophies will be presented to the members who have demonstrated their superior flying skills, as well as the chapter with the highest accumulated points. There is also an individual "Top Gun Award" for the supreme pilot accumulating the highest number of points, according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission (A&P) awarded BPA a $10,000 event funding grant for the 2022 Operation Skyhook.

"We are proud to support the Black Pilots of America and are thrilled to have them return 'home' to Pine Bluff for Operation Skyhook," said Sheri Storie, A&P executive director. "We have missed the members of BPA and the event itself over the past two years when it was canceled due to covid. Not only does this event boost our local economy, and has for over 20 years, but it also brings us together and instills a sense of community pride."

Ken Johnson, a local aviator and chairman of the Pine Bluff Aviation Commission, said he is delighted to see BPA return to Pine Bluff over the years. When BPA was looking for a place to host this event, he extended the invitation to Pine Bluff. At the time he had no idea that the event would continue for 23 years by having the traditional "Operation Skyhook" at Pine Bluff.

Grider Field Restaurant will be open May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and May 28 and 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.