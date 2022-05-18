Child porn producer from Searcy sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

A White County man indicted in federal court on multiple charges related to child pornography and sex trafficking was sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison during a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson.

John Ronald Ord, 51, of Searcy was indicted in December 2019 on one count of production of child pornography, and in November, he was charged in a superseding indictment with three counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of sex trafficking.

Last December, Ord pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography during a plea and arraignment hearing before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky, who was sitting in for Wilson.

He was arrested in 2019 by Searcy detectives after a man told authorities that Ord had sexually assaulted him when he was a child. An attempt to suppress evidence seized from his car and his home at the time of his arrest was unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, Ord's attorneys, Paul and Michael Petty of Searcy, told Wilson they had been blindsided by assistant U.S. attorneys Kristin Bryant and John Ray White, who they said filed a motion asking for Ord to be sentenced to 30 years after negotiating a plea agreement they said they believed would result in a sentencing range half that.

But a new calculation based on a pre-sentence report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office had calculated Ord's guideline sentencing range upward to 235 to 293 months in prison, and on top of that, they said, Bryant and Ray were asking Wilson for the maximum 360 month sentence.

"We pled to one count," Paul Petty said. "We talked to our client and explained the potential penalties associated with it, his constitutional rights, and then we get a motion filed by the U.S. Government that increases my client's exposure by as much as 200 months."

Petty argued that the government's evidence consisted largely of speculation and hearsay.

"If we were going to try this case, judge, I'd prefer to try it with the rules of evidence," he said. "If I'm going to have to try this case today, here in this courtroom, I'd prefer to try it before a jury."

Five victim witnesses and a police detective testified in the hearing, which lasted over two hours, telling the court how the investigation unfolded and describing how Ord would provide the teen-age boys with money and gifts in exchange for sex.

The victims, all young men now in their early 20s, testified that Ord began recruiting them for sex when they were in junior high school or younger. One testified that Ord was a friend of his mother's and used to babysit him. He said Ord began raping him when he was 11 years old and threatened him to keep him quiet.

"I guess he was afraid I was going to tell on him at a young age," the man said.

"So Mr. Ord would engage with you in sex acts frequently?" asked Bryant.

"Pretty frequently, every time he seen me, yes," the man answered.

"What did you believe would happen to you if you told about Mr. Ord raping you?" Bryant asked.

"I believe I probably wouldn't be sitting here today," he said. "I was a kid, I was scared, fearing for my life."

He said he once saw Ord put a box-cutter to a boy's throat, trying to force him to have sex, and other victims testified that Ord kept guns underneath his bed.

Each of the victims testified they still suffer panic attacks, PTSD and have difficulty in their relationships with others, especially intimate relationships.

After overruling a number of objections from Ord's attorneys and following witness testimony, Wilson confirmed the guideline range calculation, including a five level enhancement for the determination that the defendant is a dangerous repeat sex offender, once again overruling the objections of Ord's attorneys. Bryant said they disclosed the possibility of a greater sentence at that time.

"We referenced the fact that [the five level enhancement] may apply," Bryant said. "We have an email that Mr. White sent to Mr. Petty on Nov. 10, 2021, where we state what we are not sure of is whether he pleads to one count, which was count five, the increase would still apply. If it did that would obviously affect this calculation."

"That's about as equivocal a statement as I've ever heard," Paul Petty objected. "We're not sure this will apply, blah blah. I just don't see how that gives me any kind of notice they intend to apply for an upward variance."

"Is that an objection?" Wilson asked.

"Yes, sir, I think so," Petty replied.

"I 0verrule it and exception saved," Wilson said.

Arguing for the maximum sentence, Bryant said although investigators had identified at least 19 victims, she said the exact number of victims "is something we will never know."

"I understand asking for the maximum sentence is a big ask," Bryant said, but Ord's activities had commenced as early as 1996 when, she said, he molested a 3-year-old family member, and had continued until his arrest in 2019, a span of 23 years.

"This is a case that warrants a 30 year sentence," she said. "In fact, it warrants triple that but we're not in that situation. John Ord is a predator and he has been one for decades."

"The government said an upward variance is a big ask and it is a big ask," said Paul Petty. "We're asking for what we agreed on."

In addition to the 30 year prison sentence, Wilson ordered Ord to serve the remainder of his life on supervised release once he leaves prison.

"I made an upward departure because I find that Mr. Ord is a dangerous sexual predator and I think this will continue," Wilson said of the sentence.