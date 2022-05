Marriage Licenses

David Reynolds, 46, of Little Rock and Kaley Jakobitz, 32, of Magazine.

Xavier Henry, 25, and Arianna Brown, 26, both of Little Rock.

Alfred Kentle, 30, and Alexis Driver, 25, both of Little Rock.

Alexandra Wilson, 29, and Jacob Hensley, 34, both of Cabot.

Parker Samuel, 24, of Rogersville, Mo., and Katherine Rawlins, 25, of Maumelle.

Regina Price, 47, and Brian Copeland, 55, both of Cabot.

Tristian Turley, 18, and Stormie Brown, 18, both of Cabot.

Abby Shoemaker, 21, of Little Rock and Carter Sipe, 22, of Searcy.

Grady Hundson Jr., 70, and Nancy Hale, 81, both of Stuttgart.

Divorces

FILED

22-1724. Myechia Jones-Merriweather v. Carlos Merriweather.

22-1726. Amanda Tatum v. Devon Hansberry.

22-1728. Sonja Marshall v. James Marshall Sr.

22-1730. Shalkia Williams v. Fredrick Williams.

22-1733. Calvin Robinson Jr. v. Kimberly Brown.

22-1734. John Dodson v. Earnestine Dodson.

22-1738. Jose Antonio Peredo v. Laura Sifuentes Rivera.

22-1739. Patrick Green v. Robin Green.

22-1742. Jessica Hughes v. Thomas Hughes.

22-1743. Jessica Brasfield v. Julian Shade.

GRANTED

21-3962. Tabitha Kamau v. Stanley Maina.

21-4191. Belva Hughes v. William Johnson.

22-54. Kenneth Lawson v. Rhonda Pearson.

22-195. Jhony Uc-Chi v. Maria Martinez.

22-484. Olivia Rodriguez v. Justus Rodriguez.

22-589. Katelyn Martin v. Henry Martin Jr.

22-658. Nga Nguyen v. Cong Nguyen.

22-667. Demarius Roberts v. Bri'Yana Rumph.

22-734. Lisa Winters v. Glendora Rivera.

22-784. Leah Brandon v. Pamela Brandon.

22-1078. Amber Boatner v. Thomas Lee.

22-1190. Scott Hickman v. Ashley Hickman.

22-1270. Sapna Virani v. Karim Virani.