Downtown Bentonville hotel plan moves through Planning Commission

Conditional uses approved

Other conditional-use permits approved by the Bentonville Planning Commission on Tuesday include:

• The Bentonville Film Festival for temporary use at 507 S.E. E St.

• Bville A Street, LLC for long term temporary use (gravel parking lot) on Southwest A Street.

• Nslokan, LLC (Blue Sprig Pediatrics) for long term temporary use (gravel parking lot) at 2601 N. Walton Blvd.

Source: Bentonville Planning Commission

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission approved plans for a new downtown hotel Tuesday.

The large-scale development passed 6-0 with one commissioner absent.

The independent hotel will be a 116,000-square-foot project that will include an event space, restaurant, bar, cafe, two retail spaces and 142 rooms. Cycling-specific amenities will include a bike valet, secure storage and a bike wash, according to a news release issued Monday by 4media group.

It will be built at Southeast A Street and East Central Avenue, south of the historic Benton County Courthouse. The hotel, tentatively scheduled to open in summer 2024, will be on the former Tucker's Corner site. The land at 200 E. Central Ave. is owned by Tucker's Corner LLC.

Blue Crane, a development and real estate company that will manage the project, will partner with Ropeswing Hospitality on food and beverage operations for the hotel, according to the release. Blue Crane and Ropeswing Hospitality are affiliated with Runway Group, a Bentonville-based holding company backed by Steuart and Tom Walton.

The large-scale development for Detrola Motel, planned for 1400 S.W. I St., also was approved 6-0. The applicant is I-14, LLC, according to planning documents.

Plans show seven buildings that will contain 162 rooms and one building for event space for use by motel patrons. Three buildings will be three stories and the other four will be one story. The event space is also one story.

Bentonville currently is home to 24 hotels with a total of 2,209 rooms, according to Aaron Mullins, director of communications and marketing for Visit Bentonville.

Also approved was the large-scale development for Convergence at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Convergence -- a collaborative project by the Scott Family Amazeum and Crystal Bridges -- will be a "robust, outdoor, family play space inspired by arts, science, nature, and design, inclusive for guests of all ages," according to a 2020 museum news release. "The space will invite visitors to step off the trail and into a park that uses the natural surroundings to engage the senses with interactive elements and water features that mimic the Ozark landscape."

Commissioners also approved a Schlotzsky's at 1626 E. Centerton Blvd. and an Andy's Frozen Custard at 1644 E. Centerton Blvd.

An amendment to the new Walmart campus planned unit development also passed Tuesday.

The amendment adds north and south conditional-use permits, an electric substation, two surface parking lots and Zone 2S to the development. Zone 2S will include a hotel and a welcome center, according to planning documents.

The campus generally is bounded by East Central Avenue to the north, Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Southeast Moberly Lane to the east, Southeast 14th Street to the south and Southeast J Street to the west.

The commission also approved a conditional-use permit for JP Specialty Restaurant at 1261 and 1263 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., about a block west of Southwest I Street. The site area is 3.79 acres. The applicant is JP Specialty, LLC.

The business would like to build a restaurant that includes an arcade and video games, bowling lanes, live music and food and alcohol sales. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Live music shall not take place after 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to planning documents.

The property will be required to go through the large-scale development process, according to planning documents.

Several residents of Southwest Starry Sky Boulevard, just south of where the restaurant would be, spoke against the proposed project, citing issues including odors, traffic on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard, alcohol use, noise and loss of property values.

The commission also approved a sidewalk waiver for the public library at 405 S. Main St.