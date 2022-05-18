Sections
Fort Smith police investigate afternoon shooting

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:53 p.m.
Police lights

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police went to Towson Avenue and South U Street about noon after a report of a person with a gunshot would to the leg, according to a post from the Police Department.

Police determined the shooting was related to an attempted robbery/stabbing call from a nearby motel received moments earlier. The victim's injuries appeared to be non-live threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police released no further details.


Print Headline: Police investigate afternoon shooting

