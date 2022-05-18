Group to host candidates' event

The Pine Bluff Small Business Association is hosting a "meet the candidates" event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center at 211 W. Third Ave. The event is open to the public, according to a news release. There won't be any speeches, but a chance to meet and greet the candidates. This is a non-partisan event.

Civic Auditorium panel to meet

The conference call meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at noon May 24. To join the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com. They will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

GOP review planned in White Hall

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. May 26 at Larry's Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, in White Hall. The committee will review its last event and discuss plans moving forward in support of their candidates, according to a news release from chairman David L. Singer.

A&P committee to meet May 23

The finance committee of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at noon May 23 at 623 S. Main St. on the second floor of the ARTSpace on Main.

The agenda includes financial reports of the A&P and Civic Auditorium Complex Commission, Aramark assessment, Taco Bell over payment and the 2021 audit report, according to a news release.

Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

SEA caregivers, supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. on May 24 via Zoom.

The topic will be Alzheimer's/Dementia Disease and the speaker will be Cheryl D. Jackson-Golden, PhD, of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Jackson-Golden is an educator, prevention specialist, certified life and solution-focused coach, and a certified suicide and child abuse prevention trainer. She has more than 20 years of health care experience, including specialized training in dementia and Alzheimer's, according to the release.

Interested people may join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81945068345?pwd=eTNNcS9wVDVsNENpajJWRndNc05Mdz09. The meeting ID is 819 4506 8345 and passcode is 877288. Participants may also call +13126266799 (Chicago) or +19292056099 (New York) and use the same ID and passcode numbers. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency on Aging, (870) 543-6309.

All Tomato Luncheon in Warren

The 63rd annual All Tomato Luncheon will be a feature of the 2022 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at Warren. The luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. on June 11 at the First Baptist Church Activities Center, according to a news release.

The Bradley County Extension Homemaker's Clubs started the All Tomato Luncheon one year after the first Pink Tomato Festival began. The luncheon has grown over the years and is now one of the highlights of the festival.

Luncheon tickets are $12 and can be purchased from the Bradley County Extension Office. Tickets are limited, according to the release.

The Pink Tomato Festival main events will be held June 10-11. Details: http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/bcptf.