Heifer International to sell campus but remain at site via a lease

Heifer International announced Tuesday it will sell its Little Rock campus, though the nonprofit said it would continue to operate out of the site.

The organization will negotiate a long-term lease to remain at the campus, occupying the top two stories of the main building, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

The sale comes as Heifer's staff reportedly expressed a "strong preference" for a hybrid work environment, which would require less office space and provide an opportunity to shift resources spent on the campus elsewhere. The news release didn't indicate who was buying the property, or the price of the sale. Officials would not provide details.

Heifer officials said they will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at its campus, and said it will release more details about the sale.

"Our staff have expressed a clear desire for more flexible ways of working and we are excited to be building this with them," said Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO of Heifer International, in the news release. "Heifer International has a long history in Arkansas and we remain committed to Little Rock and our work with farmers across the state."

Chris Coxon, a spokesman for Heifer International, said the non-profit will continue to employ approximately 165 people in the Little Rock area, but the sale and downsizing will give more employees a chance to work from home.

"Our staff are keen for continued flexibility in ways of working and we have been listening to that very carefully," Coxon said.

While Heifer International won't move from its Little Rock headquarters, visitors to the campus can expect changes when new management takes over in 2023. Most notably, Heifer International will close its on-campus education space in December, Coxon said. Heifer said it will continue to own and operate its ranch in Perryville.

Heifer International will still occupy two floors of its current headquarters, but with a reconfigured space better for video conference, as the nonprofit has offices around the world.

In a statement, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he was "glad that it will continue to carry on its mission in Little Rock."

"The sale of the building allows Heifer International to put additional resources into its work, and it creates an opportunity for a transformative, new use of its space that will enhance the entire region," Scott said.

In a February piece in the Democrat-Gazette, Ferrari hinted at changes coming to Heifer's Little Rock campus saying, "we will reduce our footprint in our headquarters building."

Ferrari wrote the nonprofit was "exploring options to bring other values-aligned partners to the campus."

Ferrari, who announced he plans to retire in September, could not be reached by phone Tuesday.

Coxon said the sale won't affect plans for a new music center for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, which will be in Little Rock's East Village between the Clinton Presidential Center and Heifer International.

This is not the first-time Heifer has cut back on its operations in Arkansas in recent years. In 2019, the nonprofit announced it will no longer offer public educational programs at its ranch in Perryville, saying it was too costly to maintain.

Heifer completed construction of its $17.5 million headquarters in 2006, joining the Clinton Presidential Center as anchors to growing development in Little Rock's East Village.

The 94,000 square foot office was designed to be environmentally friendly with large glass windows to take advantage of natural lights and used recycled materials for carpets, furniture and bricks.

Founded in 1944 by Dan West, Heifer International helps provide farmers around the world with resources and education to create sustainable lifestyles. West, who helped feed refugees during the Spanish Civil War, thought giving people food was a short-term fix for world hunger.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.