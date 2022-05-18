



Happy birthday (May 18): Winning confidence and fun moods prevail. You won't miss the chance to be playful, share the joke, take part in the experiment or approach the stranger with a smile. You'll easily win new connections, allies and opportunities, which will lead to making more money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Does it all seem to be happening all at once? Maybe so, and it's all the more reason to narrow your focus to one manageable section of the scene.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): While nothing in life is free, sometimes (in the moments before you realize what currency you're paying in) life feels free, which can be its own kind of youthful thrill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may have a playful approach to life, but your good taste is indisputable. You know what you like and you keep learning about it. Study can be a kind of worship.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As luck would have it, some days you benefit from holding out an expectation, and other times, not. Today is a "not" day — better to let go of expectancy and let life surprise and delight you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The choices you make today reflect your original and creative mind. Simple things like the color you wear or the words you use will attract favorable attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do you believe in the supportive magic of invisible forces? The forces are indifferent to your belief and will render aid as needed, as you may notice with today's unexplainable phenomenon.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You feel successful as you live by your values. You may notice that, in the natural course of your evolving interests, your values have changed. Something that used to be fulfilling isn't — an invitation to inquiry and self-knowledge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The winner of today's game won't get a trophy but will instead receive a feeling — a swelling of joy through the heart and soul. The score that matters is kindness given and love shared.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Here or there? This one or that? No small choice will drastically alter the outcome, so you can decide with a light heart and know all roads converge in a smile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you are with someone you love, you have this ability to make them feel that whatever the two of you are doing together, it is better than anything the rest of the world could possibly be doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're aware of the ledger of your life. You know who you owe and why. You know who owes you. Stay alert to con artists who will use a sense of guilt and obligation to make you feel indebted when, in fact, you are not.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It may feel as though you are toning down something about yourself to avoid challenging, upsetting or offending people around you. When you're around the right people, you won't have to do this.

VISION OF MARS AND NEPTUNE

Oh, to have the soaring confidence of the eagle, so high above the atmosphere that the opinions of the scurrying creatures below cannot bring him down. And yet, from a mile high, the eagle can still see what the mouse is saying about him. Without this ability, he’d be one hungry eagle. Bare your sensitivity with pride, knowing it serves a purpose.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: She was the first female head writer at “Saturday Night Live,” and now, self-proclaimed “super-nerd” Tina Fey racks up awards — and hosts the award shows, too. On the heels of her television series “Mr. Mayor”, Fey is currently in preproduction for the movie version of “Mean Girls the Musical.” Fey is a hardworking Taurus with sun, Mercury and Saturn all in the steadfast sign of the bull.



