



• Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation to fund $50,000 scholarships for rising juniors pursuing careers in public service, as well as $10,000 grants and Airbnb credit to fund a summer experience designed by the students.

• Allyn Walker, a professor whose use of the term "minor-attracted person" in his research led to anger at Old Dominion University, was hired at Johns Hopkins University's Moore Center for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse as a postdoctoral fellow, the center said.

• Larry Fish, sheriff in Clinton County, Mo., said his deputies are investigating a case in which a woman escaped after being held against her will, "severely assaulted and tortured for 2 days" at a home in Lake Arrowhead, a private community south of Lathrop, Mo.

• Darren Harrison, a 39-year-old flooring salesman of Florida, "said the biggest prayer I've ever said in my life" after he landed a single-engine Cessna plan because the pilot collapsed at the controls, he told NBC's "Today" show.

• Viola Ford Fletcher, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Hughes Van Ellis, centenarians and the three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will share a $1 million donation from the New York philanthropic organization Business for Good, co-founders Ed Mitzen and Lisa Mitzen said.

• Erin Cheplak, 30, of Yorba Linda, Calif., and her identical twin sister, Jill Justiniani, each gave birth to their firstborn sons just a few hours apart and down the hall from one another at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Anaheim, Calif.

• Pope Francis, 85, told a group of Mexican seminarians that he really needs a shot of tequila for his knee pain instead of the wheelchair, cane and physical therapy doctors prescribed, according to a viral video captured of the pontiff in St. Peter's Square.

• Wendy Rogers, a Republican state senator of Flagstaff, Ariz., is the subject of an Ethics Committee investigation for writing on Twitter, "Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo," in response to the New York grocery store shooting in which an 18-year-old killed 10 people and injured three others.

• Stephen Walter, who pleaded guilty last year to distributing fentanyl that led to the September 2018 death of rapper Mac Miller, was sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison and apologized to Miller's family during a hearing.



