OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: In the pink — six worthy rosés to wet your whistle





Last week, during the first half of our summer rosé preview, I focused on domestic wines, but now we're diving headfirst into the world's pinkest drink. There are too many imported rosés to count on store shelves, but these are the ones I drink most often.

Bodegas Care ($10)

Made from cabernet sauvignon and tempranillo, this is the perfect wine for the too-hot weather we're about to experience. I always refer to wines like this as "lawnmowers," because I can easily polish off a bottle in the same amount of time it takes me to mow my lawn. And at $10, I can afford a second bottle for when I'm done.

Schloss Gobelsburg Cistercien Rosé ($18)

Don't let the name scare you away. This Austrian rosé is like drinking cool, rose-scented Alpine air. Made from pinot noir and a handful of native Austrian grapes, including Zweigelt and St. Laurent, this is everything you can ask for from a summer staple: chuggable, gluggable, and delicious.

Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris ($21)

I'm almost afraid to think about how many bottles I've drunk of this over the past five years. Delicate raspberries, freshly-picked strawberries, tropical citrus fruits — they're all here and then some. In my retail days, this was the bottle I would use to convert customers to rosé. If you've never had a classic French rosé, start here.

Von Winning Pinot Noir Rosé ($22)

One of the only German rosés available in Arkansas, this has been a favorite of mine for years. Made of pinot noir, it shows ripe red fruits and a fun kiwi zestiness that just begs to be drunk on a boat or near a pool.

Chateau d'Aqueria Tavel Rosé ($24)

In all of France, there's only one village where the rosés are so storied that it's the only thing winemakers are permitted to produce: the small Rhone Valley town of Tavel. Identified by their neon magenta color, these wines are rich and powerful and as versatile at the dinner table as any lighter-bodied red wine.

Domaine Charles Joguet Chinon Rosé ($28)

Cabernet franc makes some of my favorite red wines so it only makes sense that it would also produce some of my favorite rosés. Grown in France's Loire River Valley, this is the ultimate summer thirst quencher. Look for notes of watermelon and cotton candy alongside cabernet franc's signature subtle spiciness and a full, round body. If you've been drinking rosé for a while and are ready to see what the premium price point is all about, you can't go wrong here.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



