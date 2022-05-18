Support Curran Hall

Many thanks to Philip Martin for his column on the history of Curran Hall, aka the Little Rock Visitor Information Center. As one of the Master Gardeners who lovingly care for the gardens, I believe the building, gardens and the services offered by the staff to visitors is the best-kept secret in the city.

I hope more residents will recognize the importance of Curran Hall, come visit, and encourage the Convention and Visitors Bureau to renew its support.

CAROL YOUNG

Little Rock

There's the problem

While gas reaches a new all-time-high average of $4.37 a gallon, our federal government continues to subsidize the coal, oil and natural gas industry to the tune of $5.9 trillion a year. That's $11 million per minute, despite the fact that energy companies are having record-breaking profits while gouging consumers at the pump.

We have found the problem, and it is us.

JOEL SEAMAN

Lakeview

This is conservative?

I would like to reply to your editorial piece endorsing Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for lieutenant governor. While I affirm and encourage support for conservative ideals, I disagree with your statement that an experienced politician is the person we need in government today. Your editorial completely overlooked that, as an experienced politician while in the office of attorney general, Rutledge doubled her office budget and spent 5 million taxpayer dollars to promote herself. How is it that such extreme spending is in line with fiscal conservativism?

When we live in a state that has a candidate running who is a true fiscal conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, anti-mandate, and much more, it seems it would have been easier to affirm a full endorsement of Dr. Greg Bledsoe as Arkansas' next lieutenant governor.

CHRIS JAKOVENKO

Little Rock