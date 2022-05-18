Little Rock police arrest man in Broadway shooting that killed bystander

Police arrested a man who is charged with murder after a shooting Tuesday evening on Broadway Street in downtown Little Rock left an apparent bystander dead, authorities said.

Officers arrested Antwone Alford, 22, later Tuesday, and he was held Wednesday in the Pulaski County jail and charged with second-degree murder, which under Arkansas law includes someone who has "extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Police have yet to identify the man who was struck and killed by gunfire in the parking lot of the Road Runner gas station at 820 Broadway St. around 5 p.m.

The man may be homeless, complicating identification, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, although police could not yet confirm that. He was described as a frequent visitor to the area.

The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification, a Wednesday news release stated.