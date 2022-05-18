Locals slated to attend Boys State

Southeast Arkansas students were nominated to attend Arkansas Boys State 2022 from May 29 to June 3 at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

Boys State is an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience designed for high school juniors. The program is sponsored by the American Legion, according to a news release. These local students will join more than 475 young men at the program's 81st session:

mAlex Brown of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

mRoderic Sprinkle of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

mKhylon Owens of Pine Bluff, from Pine Bluff High School;

mRonald Sombright of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

mJordon Harris of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

mJorden Fields of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

mBlare Hegwood of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

mEvan Iverson of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

mJeremy Hunter of Pine Bluff from Dollarway High School;

mD'marion Wallace of Pine Bluff from Dollarway High School;

mTristan Rose of White Hall from Dollarway High School;

mJacob Pham of White Hall from White Hall High School;

mZachary Roberts of White Hall from White Hall High School;

mJacob Smith of Redfield from White Hall High School;

mAndrew Roshell of Rison from Rison High School;

mAdam Watson of Rison from Woodlawn High School;

mAustin Howard of Rison from Woodlawn High School;

mZantavius Jones of Dermott from Dermott High School;

mJordan Brown of DeWitt from DeWitt High School;

mGrant Kemp of DeWitt from DeWitt High School;

mDakota Forrest of Monticello from Drew Central High School;

mDemetrios Guzman of Kingsland from Fordyce High School;

mRicky Robinson of Hermitage from Hermitage High School;

mJohn Ellis of Warren from Hermitage High School;

mLaDavion Parker of Eudora from Lakeside High School (Lake Village);

mXander Sims of Lake Village from Lakeside High School (Lake Village);

mGrayson Morphis of McGehee from McGehee High School;

mBrandon Palmer of Dermott from McGehee High School;

mChauncy Betts of McGehee from McGehee High School;

mJack Nickolson of Monticello from Monticello High School;

mLogan Hairston of Monticello from Monticello High School;

mJohnny McClendon of Monticello from Monticello High School;

mIsaiah West of Monticello from Monticello High School;

mCole Sullivan of Prattsville from Sheridan High School;

mChance Rabeneck of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

mJames Noble of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

mTae Daniels of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

mCedric Hawkins of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

mKendrick Hawkins of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

mJack Hosman of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

mCarrington Thompson of Humphrey from Stuttgart High School;

mMatthew Hoskyn of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

mTarion Marshall of Warren from Warren High School;

mMaeson Jackson of Warren from Warren High School;

mWeston Gavin of Warren from Warren High School.

"Arkansas Boys State is a legacy program that has produced remarkable local, state, national and international leaders," said Lloyd Jackson, Boys State executive director. "That these students were nominated to attend speaks volumes to their character, pursuit of excellence and desire to make their community stronger."

During their week at Boys State, students will be assigned a political party, city and county. They will administer a mock government, as if it were real, run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges and engage constituents.

"We like to say that Arkansas Boys State is a week that shapes a lifetime, and our tens of thousands of alumni can attest to that," he said. "We're thrilled that these outstanding students are joining us and will experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."