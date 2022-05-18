Man killed by car in Conway County





An Opello man walking on Arkansas 9 was struck and killed by a vehicle around midnight Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Travis Sponer, 32, was walking north on the highway in Conway County when he was hit from behind by a vehicle that has not yet been identified by police.

Sponer was knocked into a roadside ditch by the impact and died of his injuries.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



