Mariupol’s fall to Russia near





KYIV, Ukraine -- Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters -- some of them seriously wounded and taken out on stretchers -- left the ruins of the Azovstal plant on Monday and surrendered to the Russian side in a deal negotiated by the warring parties. An additional seven buses carrying an unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers from the plant were seen arriving at a former penal colony Tuesday in the town of Olenivka, approximately 55 miles north of Mariupol.





While Russia called it a surrender, the Ukrainians avoided that word and instead said the plant's garrison had successfully completed its mission to tie down Russian forces and was under new orders.

"To save their lives. Ukraine needs them. This is the main thing," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

The Ukrainians expressed hope that the fighters would be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said without evidence that there were "war criminals" among the defenders and that they should not be exchanged but tried.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's military and intelligence officers are still working to extract its remaining troops from the steel mill. Officials have not said how many remain inside.





"The most influential international mediators are involved," he said.

The operation to abandon the steel plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers signaled the beginning of the end of a nearly three-month siege.

The Russian bombardment killed over 20,000 civilians, according to Ukraine, and left the remaining inhabitants -- perhaps one-quarter of the southern port city's prewar population of 430,000 -- with little food, water, heat or medicine.





During the siege, Russian forces launched lethal airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians had taken shelter. Close to 600 people may have been killed at the theater.

Gaining full control of Mariupol would give Russia an unbroken land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and deprive Ukraine of a vital port. It could also free up Russian forces to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is intent on capturing.

And it would give Russia a victory after repeated setbacks on the battlefield and the diplomatic front, beginning with the abortive attempt to storm Kyiv, the capital.

The Russian victory, though, is mostly a symbolic boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of a military win, said retired French Vice Adm. Michel Olhagaray, a former head of France's center for higher military studies. He said: "factually, Mariupol had already fallen."





"Now Putin can claim a 'victory' in the Donbas," Olhagaray said.

But because the Azovstal defenders' "incredible resistance" tied down Russian troops, Ukraine can also claim that it came out on top.

"Both sides will be able take pride or boast about a victory -- victories of different kinds," he said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak likened the Ukrainian defenders to the vastly outnumbered Spartans who held out against Persian forces in ancient Greece. "83 days of Mariupol defense will go down in history as the Thermopylae of the XXI century," he tweeted.

The soldiers who left the plant were searched by Russian troops, loaded onto buses accompanied by Russian military vehicles, and taken to two towns controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. More than 50 of the fighters were seriously wounded, according to both sides.

It was impossible to confirm the total number of fighters brought to Olenivka or their legal status. While both Mariupol and Olenivka are officially part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Olenivka has been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 and forms part of the unrecognized "Donetsk People's Republic." Before the rebel takeover, penal colony No. 120 had been a high-security facility designed to hold those sentenced for serious crimes.

Footage shot by The Associated Press shows the convoy was escorted by military vehicles bearing the pro-Kremlin "Z" sign, as Soviet flags fluttered from poles along the road. About two dozen Ukrainian fighters were seen in one of the buses.

Russia's main federal investigative body said it intends to interrogate the troops to "identify the nationalists" and determine whether they were involved in crimes against civilians. Also, Russia's top prosecutor asked the country's Supreme Court to designate Ukraine's Azov Regiment, whose members have been holding out at Azovstal, a terrorist organization. The regiment has links to the far right.

Russian state news agencies said the Russian parliament would take up a resolution today to prevent the exchange of Azov Regiment fighters.

A negotiated withdrawal could save lives on the Russian side, too, sparing its troops from a battle to finish off the defenders inside the plant, which sprawls over 4 square miles.

The withdrawal could also work to Moscow's advantage by taking the world's attention off the suffering in Mariupol.

8 CIVILIANS KILLED

Elsewhere across the Donbas, eight civilians were killed Tuesday in Russian attacks on 45 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said a Russian airstrike ignited a fire at a building materials plant. In the Luhansk region, Russian soldiers fired rockets on an evacuation bus carrying 36 civilians, but no one was hurt, Gov. Serhii Haidai said.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces also fired missiles at the western Lviv region and the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the northeast, and carried out airstrikes in the eastern Luhansk region. He said the border regions of Ukraine saw Russian "sabotage activity."

He said the assaults were "a test of our strength" and "kind of an attempt to compensate the Russian army for a series of failures in the east and south of our country."

Ukrainian guerrilla fighters also killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram. Russian forces have occupied the city since early in the war.

The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Russian officials in Belgorod and Kursk -- two regions bordering Ukraine -- accused Kyiv of shelling villages and civilian infrastructure along the frontier, the latest in a series of similar accusations over the recent weeks.

In other developments, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Karim Khan, said he sent a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel to Ukraine to look into suspected war crimes. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of torturing and killing civilians.

The World Health Organization has verified 226 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine -- almost three per day on average -- since the Russian invasion began, according to the agency's Europe director, Hans Kluge. The targeted strikes have killed at least 75 people and wounded 59, he said.

"These attacks are not justifiable, they are never OK and they must be investigated," he said.

NATO BIDS PUSHED

Sweden and Finland on Tuesday pushed ahead with their bids to join NATO even as Turkey insisted it won't let the previously nonaligned Nordic countries into the alliance because of their alleged support for Kurdish militants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strongly worded objections complicated what was envisioned to be a swift expansion of the alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Turkey's statements have changed very quickly and hardened in recent days. But I am sure that we will resolve the situation with constructive talks," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said during a visit to Stockholm, the Swedish capital.

Niinisto said he spoke to Erdogan in early April "and it was crystal clear that he was supportive, and he said that the Finnish membership should be assessed favorably. Now it seems that there are different opinions. We must continue to discuss."

The Finnish parliament on Tuesday resoundingly supported the government's decision to seek membership in a 188-8 vote. The foreign ministers of both countries signed formal application letters to be handed over jointly today at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

But Erdogan's objections on Friday and again on Monday raised questions about how quickly the application process could advance, as unanimity among all 30 NATO countries is required for new members to join. The Turkish leader accused the Nordic countries of giving safe haven to "terrorists" and imposing sanctions on Turkey -- an apparent reference to the suspension of Swedish and Finnish weapons exports in 2019 after Ankara sent troops into northern Syria to attack Kurdish fighters.

Erdogan also dismissed a Swedish plan to send a team of diplomats to Turkey to discuss the issue, saying "don't wear yourselves out."

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Sweden is still seeking contact with Turkey to "sort out the question marks."

"We are looking forward to having a bilateral dialogue with Turkey but also having bilateral dialogues with other NATO countries during this process," she said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was traveling to New York for meetings today with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Meanwhile, the White House announced that President Joe Biden would meet Niinisto and Andersson in Washington on Thursday to discuss their NATO applications and support for Ukraine among other issues.

The White House said they would discuss the two countries' applications to join the mutual defense alliance, as well as European security broadly.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the administration is "very confident" that an agreement would be reached for the two countries to join the alliance.

Joining NATO would be a huge shift for the two Nordic countries. Sweden has stayed out of military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after being defeated by the Soviet Union in World War II.

Russia has repeatedly warned its Nordic neighbors that their joining the alliance would have negative repercussions. The Swedish prime minister warned citizens to brace themselves for potential disruptive moves by Russia, including disinformation and attempts to intimidate and divide the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it was expelling two Finnish diplomats and would leave a multinational organization focused on the Baltic Sea. It also said the Finnish ambassador was read a protest against "Finland's confrontational course in relation to Russia," including its role in international sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine. The statement made no mention of NATO.

European officials expressed hope that Turkey's objections to Finnish and Swedish membership in NATO could be overcome.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the two countries would receive strong support "from all member states, because it increases our unity, and it makes us stronger."

Luxembourg's long-serving Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio that he suspects Erdogan is merely "pushing up the price" for the two countries' membership.

"At the end of the day, I am convinced that Turkey can't slam the brakes on this," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Oleksanr Stashevskyi, Ciaran McQuillan, Yuras Karmanau, Mstyslav Chernov, Andrea Rosa, Elena Becatoros, Karl Ritter, Jari Tanner, Jan M. Olsen, Suzan Fraser, Geir Moulson and staff members of The Associated Press.

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, wounded Ukrainian servicemen receive treatment in a bus as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)



Ukrainian serviceman wave a flag with writing reading in Ukrainian "Glory to Ukraine", top, and "Death to the enemies" as they ride atop of a tank in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (AP Photo)



Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (AP Photo)



Local residents walk past Russian military vehicles in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)



Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (AP Photo)



Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (AP Photo)



A Russian military helicopter flies over buses with Ukrainian servicemen evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant traveling to a prison in Olyonivka, territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)



Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a remand prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)





