• Jason Momoa apologized Sunday during a workout via Instagram, saying he had not intended any offense when he took photographs in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel -- where pictures are strictly forbidden. He posted a few photos on Instagram of himself gazing at the masterpiece paintings adorning the ceiling and walls of the sacred space, where photos are prohibited because of the potential danger that the light from camera flashes poses to the centuries-old artwork. He was in Rome filming "Fast X" -- the 10th "Fast & Furious" movie. "I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA," he captioned one of the photos of him standing with fans. He invoked fans in his apology video. "I found people really wanted to take photos with me," Momoa said in the three-minute Instagram video. "I was very respectful, and I asked for permission for what I thought would be okay. ... I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. So if I did, I apologize." Momoa said he had "made a nice donation to the church" to allow his friends, castmates and crew to view the chapel during their downtime. "It's my last day in Rome and I just love you and Italy," he said, after hoisting some dumbbells. "If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn't my intention." He portrayed Maori culture as "Aquaman" and told the legend of Chemehuevi long-distance desert runner Willie Boy in "The Last Manhunt."

• Judy Woodruff announced she'll be stepping down as anchor of PBS' nightly "NewsHour" program at the end of the year. Woodruff, 75, said she will report longer pieces for "NewsHour" and do other projects and specials for public television, at least through the 2024 presidential election. She was part of the "NewsHour" rotating anchor team from 2009-13, when she and Gwen Ifill were named co-anchors of the program. Since Ifill's death in 2016, Woodruff has been the show's sole anchor. "I love working at the PBS 'NewsHour' and can't imagine it not being a part of my life," Woodruff said in a memo to fellow staff members. She was chief Washington correspondent at "NewsHour" from 1983-93, and has also worked at CNN and NBC News. Plans for her replacement will be announced in the fall, a PBS spokesperson said Saturday.