



Civil Service Commission

to hold monthly meeting

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave.

Parks & Trails Advisory

Committee sets meeting

The Hot Springs Parks & Trails Advisory Committee will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Parks & Trails conference room in the City Hall Annex, 111 Opera St.

HSHD Commission

meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Historic District Commission will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting set for Thursday due to a light agenda.

The next meeting will be 8:30 a.m. on June 16 at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

Basket installations

set for downtown area

The inside lanes of Central Avenue, from the 100 to the 300 block, will be closed from 3 to 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for the hanging of the flower baskets.

Traffic cones and safety lighting will be in place, and motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

Library board set

to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors is tentatively scheduled to meet at noon Monday at 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board are asked to obtain a request form at the circulation desk.



