North Little Rock police yet to ID suspect in post-graduation shooting

North Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon offered a few more details on the shots reported near Simmons Bank Arena on Tuesday night following the North Little Rock High School graduation.

Officers responded to the shots around 9:15 p.m., a Wednesday news release stated. Shortly before the shots, police had been alerted to a possible disturbance with a weapon near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Olive Street, about a block south of the stadium.

The shots were reportedly fired around the same time officers arrived on the scene, but police had yet to identify who fired them.

Police reportedly met with several people near the intersection, but no injuries were reported and no weapons were located at the scene.

Authorities were still investigating the incident, and no further information was available Wednesday afternoon.