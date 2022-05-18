One person killed in downtown Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police Tuesday evening were investigating a shooting on Broadway that killed one person, authorities said.

There were no other injuries, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, but he had no further information about the shooting. He said it might take a few days to identify the victim.

Officers had put up black screens to cordon off a body lying in a small strip of grass between the Road Runner gas station and Popeyes restaurant at the 800 block of Broadway. A sneaker-clad foot and an outstretched hand could be seen under the edge of the barrier.

Investigators were taking photographs of vehicles in the parking lot, and officers were talking to people inside of the gas station, which was closed.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said that Little Rock police had alerted State Police to be on the lookout for a suspect wearing all black and driving a white Chevrolet Impala with paper temporary tags, but Edwards could not immediately confirm this or any other suspect information.

The city's dispatch log shows a report of shots fired at 820 Broadway at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.