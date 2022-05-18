100 years ago

May 18, 1922

• Governor McRae made the first donation yesterday morning in the Near-East Relief campaign for old clothing by giving a suit of clothes... Two carloads of cast-off clothing are expected from Little Rock, according to the workers, who are calling attention to the need for providing clothing for the refugees in Armenia... "It is not too much to ask that the people of Little Rock take a trip to their attic on Monday and get all cast-off garments and other spare clothing to help clothe the near-naked of the Near-East," said Myron Lasker, chairman of the Bundle Day Committee.

50 years ago

May 18, 1972

• The adult Biracial Committee of the Little Rock School District will have its final conference on Community Involvement in Educational Changes today, with Zach Thomas of West Helena, a mental health specialist, speaking at the public meeting. The same teams that have met previously will report their progress, or lack of it, at the conference, which is part of the School District's program financed by an Emergency School Assistance Program Act grant of $770,000 to help ease the transition to desegregation.

25 years ago

May 18, 1997

• Picture yourself dining on specially prepared sumptuous meals complemented by perfect wines in the comfort of a private home -- what could make an evening better? How about this: Proceeds benefit the Arkansas Museum of Science and History? "Discovery Dinners," a series of 10 theme dinners, is the result of the hard work of Janet Davis and Renay Dean, museum board members... Entertainment for the dinners varies from attending the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's production of Moon Over Buffalo after a Ciao Mein dinner at Cafe Saint Moritz to barbecue with blues music and a bonfire at the Woodsong Barn near Pinnacle Mountain State Park... The next major event occupying their creative minds is "Passport to the World," a gala to open the new museum.

10 years ago

May 18, 2012

• About a dozen students and activists gathered Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to rally support for stalled federal legislation granting temporary residency status to those who arrived illegally in the United States as children and want to serve in the military or attend college. The Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act, or DREAM Act, has been debated by Congress in various forms for more than a decade. The most recent House and Senate versions of the legislation have languished in committee since their introduction nearly a year ago... The DREAM Act would allow people who entered the country illegally under the age of 16 and have lived in the U.S continuously for at least five years to undergo background checks to obtain conditional status for six years. At the end of that period - if they have attended college or served in the military for at least two years and stayed out of trouble - then they can petition for legal status.