Pulaski County deputies arrest suspect in infant son's death

Pulaski County deputies on Wednesday arrested a Little Rock man who is now charged with the November death of his infant child, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

Brandon Thomas, 25, of Little Rock is charged with second-degree murder with extreme indifference to the value of life. Medical reports determined that his infant child died of blunt-force trauma, the release states.

On Nov. 1, 2021, deputies arrived at the 1600 block of East 46th Street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock in response to a report of an infant that was unresponsive. The child died after attempts at medical care.

It was initially unclear whether the death was criminal, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. However, when the medical reports determined that the child died of trauma, investigators determined that Thomas should be charged.

Thomas appeared in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Wednesday night, where he was held without bond.