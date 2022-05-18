Rogers Humane Society caring for dozens of dogs rescued in fire

ROGERS -- Dozens of chihuahuas rescued from a house fire last weekend are being cared for at the Rogers Humane Society, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

There were 149 dogs in the home; 76 died and 73 survived, Jenkins said. No people were injured.

The dogs' deaths were caused by smoke inhalation at the house at 12510 Deason Road, between Little Flock and Avoca, said Frankie Elliott, chief of the Avoca Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Elliott said. The call initially reported people were trapped in the house. Smoke was coming out the back windows when firefighters arrived, Elliott said.

Firefighters found the chihuahuas in the home and gave oxygen to many of them, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The house is still standing but was gutted by the fire, Elliott said.

He said the Pea Ridge, Northeast Benton County Volunteer and Little Flock fire departments helped his department fight the fire.