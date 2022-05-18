Rogers Planning Commission approves rezonings, developments across the city

Other action

The Rogers Planning Commission on Tuesday:

• Approved unanimously a request by Blue Zoo Aquarium for a conditional use permit allowing the use “Commercial Assembly, Recreation, & Entertainment” at 2203 Promenade Blvd. in the highway commercial zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request by NR Properties, LLC to rezone 0.24 acres at 303 N. Third St. from the residential office zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request by Brittany Tole to rezone 0.26 acres at 121 N. Seventh St. from the commercial mixed use zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request by Gabriel Garcia to rezone 0.69 acres south of West Olrich Street and west of South Ninth Street from the neighborhood residential zoning district to the residential duplex patio home zoning district.

• Tabled a request by Jamie Corona to rezone 0.8 acres west of South 21st Street and north of West Savannah Drive from the highway commercial zoning district to the uptown neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request by Russ Huckaby to rezone 28 acres south of West Walnut Street between West Wray Drive and South 28th Street from a mix of the residential multi-family and highway commercial zoning districts to the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• Approved unanimously construction of an 11,400 square-foot commercial building on 1.9 acres at 5400 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway in the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• Approved unanimously construction and renovations at a mixed-use development, including four buildings totaling 115,882 square feet, on 3.28 acres at 401 N. First St. in the industrial arts zoning district.

• Tabled construction of a 6,031-square-foot commercial building on 1.3 acres at 1714 W. Walnut St. in the residential office zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a proposed change by staff to the schedule of uses to allow the use “Wholesale Trade Establishment/Warehouse and Storage Services” as an accessory use in the commercial mixed use zoning district and uptown commercial mixed use zoning district.

That included a rezoning of 21 acres on South 28th Street, northwest of the Pleasant Grove interchange. Developer Michael Augustine of Alta Terra project wants to build 248 residential units, including single-family homes, townhomes and multi-family apartments on the property west of 28th Street.

Plans for the development have been adjusted since residents spoke against the project at a commission meeting Jan. 4, according to a staff report.

Eighteen people spoke against the development on Jan. 4, citing concerns about the proposed street connecting Alta Terra to the Pleasant Acres Phase I and II subdivisions to the west, the street's crossing over the greenway, a potential increase in flooding and the potential reduction in value if their neighborhood is no longer a cul-de-sac.

No one spoke against the development Tuesday.

The rezoning keeps the property in the residential multi-family zoning district and includes a revised density concept plan of 12 units per acre for the property, according to the report.

The new plans propose eight more units than the previously approved plans.

Two detention ponds were removed from the proposal and replaced by usable green space and permeable pavers with underground detention, attorney Will Kellstrom said.

Any issues with drainage will be worked out during the large-scale review process, Commissioner Rachel Crawford said.

According to the new conceptual plans, the east-west road connecting West Brooks Ridge and South 28th Street will include a gate between the development and the Pleasant Acres Phase II subdivision to the west, according to the report.

The gate will remain closed, but will be available for Fire Department access, according to the report.

An east-west private road on the south end of the development was also rearranged for the new proposal.

The developer will discuss the details of a stub-out to the south, the internal sidewalk network, drainage and traffic management during the large-scale development review, according to the report.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning. Commissioner John Schmelzle was absent.

In other business, the commission approved construction of a 15,360-square-foot, two-story building and paved parking on 1.6 acres at the southeast corner of West Northgate Road and South 55th Loop.

The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills development could be used for retail sales, professional offices and restaurant space, according to the report.

Seven commissioners voted to approve the large-scale development. Steve Lane abstained from the vote.