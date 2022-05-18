Super Quiz: Pineapple

1. Hawaiian pizza, having pineapple as a topping, originated in this country.

2. "Pineapple" is slang for this type of small bomb.

3. The pineapple is indigenous to which continent?

4. The name of this cocktail literally means "strained pineapple."

5. The Spanish called the fruit "pineapple" because its shape resembled --------.

6. What four-letter brand name is most closely associated with pineapples?

7. This animated TV title character lives in a submerged pineapple.

8. In the southern states, the pineapple is the symbol for ----------.

9. Which of the Hawaiian Islands is colloquially known as the "Pineapple Island"?

ANSWERS:

1. Canada

2. Hand grenade

3. South America

4. Pina colada

5. Pine cones

6. Dole

7. SpongeBob SquarePants

8. Hospitality (warm welcomes)

9. Lanai