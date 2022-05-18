Two hired for Rogers school administrative posts

ROGERS -- The School Board hired a couple of administrators and approved two right-of-way easement requests from the city during a brief meeting Tuesday.

Lisa Tilmon was hired as executive director of teaching and learning for grades 6-12, and Amy Faith was hired as assistant director for special education.

Tilmon has worked as an academic adviser at the University of Arkansas since January, but previously worked for the School District for six years in several positions, the most recent being assistant principal at Heritage High School. She also taught for more than 14 years in the Bentonville School District, according to a Rogers district news release. She has a master's degree in education from the University of Arkansas and a specialist degree in education leadership and certification as a curriculum director from Arkansas State University, the release states.

Faith has worked in the Rogers School District since 2015 and is now a special education consultant in the district. She previously was a speech language pathologist for the Bentonville district and in the private sector, according to the release.

The board approved selling two tracts of land -- a total of 0.66 acre -- to the city for $1 each along South 13th Street out of the properties of Elmwood Middle and Grimes Elementary schools, according to district documents. The easements will allow the city to develop a bike trail and enhanced sidewalks to provide safer routes to the two neighboring schools, district officials said. The city received a Safe Routes to Schools grant and the easements are necessary to continue with the project.

The board also took time to celebrate this year's retirees. Roger Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources, said there are 53 employees retiring this summer, representing 1,151 years of service to the Rogers district and a total of 1,452 years working in education.

Hill called each retiree's name. They received a clock and shook hands with Superintendent Marlin Berry and board members.