Welding students win medals

Twelve University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett welding students competed and several won top awards at the Arkansas SkillsUSA Conference held April 11-13 at Hot Springs.

Four UAM-CTC concurrently enrolled high school welding students from Hamburg High School and Crossett High School competed in the welding sculpture event.

Braiden Bradford of Hamburg High School won a gold medal for Gone But Not Forgotten. Ryan Wall of Crossett High School won a silver medal for The Dream Hunt. Michael Haunte of Hamburg High School won a bronze medal for Together as One. J.C. Chenos of Crossett High School participated with his sculpture Ashley County 18-Wheeler.

Gatlin Hale (Hamburg), Cy Dodson (Crossett), Aaron Nelms (Hamburg) and Kenneth Vail (Hamburg) competed in the pipe welding event. Cameron Franks (Hamburg), Rylan Roberts (Crossett), Daniel Valencia (Hamburg) and Benjamin Lewis (UAM-CTC) competed in the welding event.

Linda Rushing, vice chancellor of UAM-CTC, offered congratulations to the students for their success.

"We are so incredibly proud of all the welding students that competed at the Arkansas SkillsUSA Conference," Rushing said. "It was a great life experience for them. The students worked so hard and represented us well. In our eyes, they are all winners. Bringing home gold, silver and bronze medals was just a bonus."

Donnie DuBose is the welding instructor at UAM-CTC.

"I am thankful for each student in our welding program, and we will continue to strive for excellence here at UAM-CTC," DuBose said.

Students who earned gold medals at the Arkansas SkillsUSA Conference are eligible to compete at the National SkillsUSA Conference in Atlanta, Ga., from June 22-24.

According to its website, SkillsUSA "is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations, and for further education. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce."