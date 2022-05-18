Work ethic carries Starks to top

Jefferson County graduation schedule

m Today: Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, noon, school gymnasium

m Friday: Pine Bluff High, 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center

This is the 11th of 14 entries in a series honoring Jefferson County's class of 2022.

One of the most naturally gifted students Daniel Martel said he has ever taught, Braelyn Starks doesn't just rest on that quality alone to excel in the classroom.

"You wouldn't know he's the smartest guy in the room," Martel said. "He works so hard, you think, 'He's one of those who has to work for what he has.' That combination is deadly."

Going the extra mile is no big deal to Starks. Somebody has always modeled to him what the product of hard work looks like.

"I just used to always see these successful figures and people on TV and around me," Starks said. "Having brothers who were successful made me want to be successful. It gave me the extra push to be successful. You can't be as successful without going the extra mile. No one has been successful going the bare minimum."

So, becoming the valedictorian of Pine Bluff High School's class of 2022 means very much to Starks. He set a goal of making the head of the class since his seventh-grade year.

"It means a lot to me because Pine Bluff typically gets a bad name," he said. "For me to be No. 1 and be a bright spot on Pine Bluff High School, it means a lot."

Ever since he learned as a middle schooler that the valedictorian delivers the keynote speech at graduation, Starks chased that responsibility. He'll embrace it and face his classmates, family and friends at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Kenneth and Onico Starks raised three boys, the older two serving as models of success to Braelyn. Former PBHS quarterback Brandon Starks works in the corporate office of Walmart in Bentonville, and middle brother Barry McDonley is on the corporate level at Keurig Dr Pepper (formerly Dr Pepper Snapple) in the Dallas area.

Guess what Braelyn wants to do? Work for a Fortune 500 company and become CEO. First, he'll pursue a bachelor's degree in industrial technology and applied engineering at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, with the intent of earning a master's degree in business administration.

Of Starks and other students like him, teacher Martel said, "Personally, it shows the class I teach, AP government and politics, is a challenge worthy of the valedictorian," Martel said. "Those kids are going out of their way to take the hardest class on the campus as an elective. I think that says a lot about all of them. All of them have scored on the AP test. In Braelyn's test, we've taken a full-length practice test and he scored a 5 on all of them. Braelyn finds time to come in after school, sometimes on a Saturday or Sunday, to study. That work ethic is special."

With a 4.3 grade-point average, Starks has advice for those who want to take their academic game to the next level.

"Stop at a point, relax and realize, you can do this," he said. "Don't be discouraged. Don't be afraid to ask for help. I always thought, since I was smart, I couldn't ask for things like that. It's always going to be help for you. Don't be scared to ask for help. Nothing is too hard to overcome. Never give up and keep pushing."

And, just maybe, world-changing leadership will lie ahead for Starks at the finish. That's what Martel hopes, anyway.

"If the entire world were full of Braelyn Starkses, there would be no inflation and world peace," Martel said.

Thursday: Photo gallery of Dollarway High School's graduation.

Pine Bluff High School valedictorian Braelyn Starks saw what success looks like from his older brothers, who work in the corporate world. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

