The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 18, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-531. LeRaye Atwood v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-429. David Ray Parret v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-360. Kyu Hwan Hwang v. Crystal Shauntae Northcutt, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Osceola District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-258. Chance Combs and Preston Long v. Elite Title Company, Inc., from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-306. Todd Hall v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-417. Rebecca Nichols v. James Swindoll and Chuck Gibson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-545. Stephanie Hoy v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-77. Camden Progressive Eldercare Services, Inc., d/b/a Ouachita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center v. Shelia Whitney, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lillie Whitney and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Lillie Whitney, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber, J., agrees. Whiteaker, J., concurs.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-19-774. Reuben Eldridge and Sandra Eldridge v. Jerry Waugh, from Independence County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-428. Crystal Hutton v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Lawrence County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-452. George Burns v. State of Arkansas, from Little River County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-462. Ryan Warren v. State of Arkansas, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.