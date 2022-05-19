Arkansas healthcare company OneHealth buying Heifer International campus for Lyon College vet, dental schools

Arkansas healthcare company OneHealth said Thursday it is purchasing the Heifer International campus as part of its plan with Lyon College to start veterinary and dental schools in Little Rock.

Heifer International will remain on the campus, leasing space from OneHealth.

Officials from OneHealth and Heifer International declined to disclose the sale price.

Heifer International will remain on the third and fourth floors of their current building, while Lyon College will occupy the bottom two floors. Hilary Haddigan, chief of mission effectiveness for Heifer International, said the organization didn’t need the space with many of its employees working from home.

“Little Rock and Arkansas are very important to us and I want to be very clear, we are not leaving Little Rock, we are not leaving Little Rock. We are staying here,” Haddigan said.

Once established, Lyon College will have the only veterinary and dental schools in the state.