Arkansas' new daily covid cases top 400 for second consecutive day

An uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases continued on Thursday as the state's total count of covid-19 cases rose by 403.

However, for the fourth day in the past week and the sixth day so far this month, the state didn't report an increase in covid-19 deaths. The death toll, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, remained at 11,426.

Thursday's increase in cases was the second-largest since March 22, behind only the spike of 462 cases reported Wednesday. The increase on March 22, however, was inflated by a backlog of reports faxed in by providers weeks earlier during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Before Wednesday, the largest daily increase in covid-19 cases since March 22 had been the 287 cases that were added on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained at 58 after rising by two on Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's covid case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 266. It was already at its highest level since the week ending March 27.

The number of covid cases in the state that were considered active rose by 151, to 2,914, as new cases outpaced recoveries. It's the highest level of since the Health Department reported 3,001 active cases on March 7.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by one, to seven. The count was previously at its lowest level since March 2020.

The number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell for the second consecutive day. Thursday's count fell by three, to 15, which was tied with the number on April 26, April 30 and May 1 for the lowest since at least May 2020.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 839,836 cases of covid-19. Of those, 825,260 are considered recovered.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.