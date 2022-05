Hot Springs, circa 1920: Paul's Cafe, "The Home of Good Eats," operated at 605 Central Ave. The menu is found on the back of this card: Club breakfast was 25 cents, fish and oysters 30 cents and a T-bone or Porterhouse steak with french fried potatoes cost 35 cents. The "special Sunday Dinner" including turkey or goose, side dishes and dessert would have set you back 50 cents.

