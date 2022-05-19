Carin Schoppmeyer: Nominations open for outstanding philanthropists

National Philanthropy Day nominations open

Who: Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Arkansas Chapter

What: The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is calling for nominations of philanthropists to be lauded at their National Philanthropy Day luncheon slated for Nov. 16.

Deadline: 5 p.m. May 21

Information: NPDNWA@gmail.com.

Organizers say: "As our community begins to emerge from a chaotic two years, nonprofit organizations in Northwest Arkansas have been able to continue important work thanks to the generosity of philanthropists around the globe and around the corner. Each year, the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrates philanthropy in a big way by honoring our local philanthropists on National Philanthropy Day. After two years of virtual celebrations, we're excited to return in person for NPD 2022."

Organizations can nominate individuals, businesses and groups "who have made Northwest Arkansas a better place to live and work through their dedication to philanthropy." An anonymous panel of community members selects the honorees to be recognized.

Nominations are sought for the following awards:

• Legacy Award;

• Lifetime Achievement Award;

• Outstanding Corporation;

• Outstanding Foundation;

• Outstanding Philanthropist;

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser;

• Outstanding Philanthropic Organization;

• The Ernie Lawrence Outstanding Professional Advisor; and

• Youth in Philanthropy Award (Group and/or Individual).

Award criteria and links for nominations are available at community.afpglobal.org/afparnorthwestchapter.

Organizers note that not every award is given each year, and all are contingent upon eligible nominations.

More information is available by contacting Co-Chairwomen Lauren Embree and Corey Huffty at NPDNWA@gmail.com.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com