Cobb-Vantress hiring center open in Siloam Springs

Cobb-Vantress LLC of Siloam Springs has opened a hiring center at its headquarters campus to make recruitment easier for both applicants and human resources employees, the poultry-producing firm said Wednesday.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale, Cobb-Vantress has hourly and salaried positions available. These include farm caretakers, production managers and maintenance workers, as well as human resources, accounting, and transportation personnel.

The hiring center is in a refurbished hatchery near U.S. 12 and Arkansas 59.

"With operations around the world, Siloam Springs is our home base, and it's important for the surrounding community to know who we are and learn more about our mission of feeding the world and making a difference," said Brian Sorensen, global senior director of human resources.

Those wanting more information about the hiring center and job opportunities may call (479) 549-6000 or go to cobbcares.com.

Cobb-Vantress, founded in 1916, says it's the world's oldest pedigree broiler breeder and that its poultry goes to more than 100 countries.