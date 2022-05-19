Conway man killed in crash near Center Ridge

One person was killed and two others injured Tuesday morning in a fiery head-on collision on Arkansas 9 involving a man on a motorcycle fleeing police, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Matthew Mashburn, 18, of Conway, was traveling north on Arkansas 9 around 10:35 a.m. near Center Ridge, reportedly fleeing police pursuit at a high speed on a Suzuki G60 motorcycle.

A 2021 Ford Ecosport driven by Lynda Marsden, 70, of Clinton, was turning left from the southbound lane of the highway and was struck by Mashburn's bike.

Both vehicles left the roadway and caught fire, killing Mashburn and injuring Marsden and an unidentified minor who was a passenger in the Ford.

The injured were taken to Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A trooper investigating reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.