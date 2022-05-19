Community Briefs: County to receive EFSP funds

County to receive EFSP funds

Jefferson County will receive $105,814 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs (EFSP), according to a news release from the United Way of Southeast Arkansas.

Qualifying organizations are urged to apply for EFSP funds. Further information is available by contacting the United Way at (870) 534-2153 by May 27.

Jefferson County has distributed EFSP funds previously to the Area Agency on Aging, CASA, Delta Foodbank Network, Neighbor to Neighbor and the Salvation Army. These agencies provided meals, rent and utilities assistance with EFSP funds.

A local board will determine how the Jefferson County funds are distributed to the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations. The board includes the county judge, a representative from the city of Pine Bluff, United Way members and others. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program, according to the release.

Local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be non-profit, have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and-or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

The county was selected to receive funds by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consist of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and United Way of America which will provide the administrative staff and function as fiscal agent.

Election board to meet May 24

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, called two board meetings, according to a news release.

The board will hold an election day meeting on May 24 beginning at 7 a.m. The commission will remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at the election center, 123 Main St., at approximately 9 p.m. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to the release.

The commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. May 25 at the election center. Agenda items include: public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker.) New business includes adjudicate any provisional and absentee ballots, and approve manual audit of unofficial election results.

Candidates forum to view online

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a candidates' forum for city council hopefuls. For those who missed the event, the forum can be seen in its entirety on the Chamber Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber.

The chamber thanks all Ward 1, 3 and 4 candidates for their participation. They also thank Matt Soto for serving as moderator, the chamber Redcoats Robbie Williams, Kevin Bonnette, and Barbara Dunn for serving as timekeepers, and the event sponsors, according to the chamber newsletter.

Early voting is currently under way at the Jefferson County Courthouse through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. May 23, the day before the election.

The chamber of Commerce doesn't endorse any candidate for public office, according to the newsletter.

WH student earns UALR award

Owen Haynes of White Hall is one of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock students who were honored for their skills in international diplomacy recently, according to a news release.

Haynes won the Distinguished Advocate Award for serving on the Arab Court of Justice as well as the Distinguished Justice Award at the National University Model Arab League Conference held March 23-27 at Washington, D.C.

UA Little Rock student diplomats competed in the session where they represented Iraq, according to the release.

The Model Arab League is a student leadership development program created by the National Council on US-Arab Relations. It is a simulation of an international organization, the League of Arab States, which has 22 member countries.

2 residents graduate at Ole Miss

Two area residents were among more than 3,300 to graduate at the University of Mississippi in May, according to a news release.

Anna Hildebrand of Stuttgart majored in communication sciences/disorders and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Applied Sciences. Harleigh Aldridge of Star City majored in pharmacy prct. track and earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the School of Pharmacy.

Student wins at creative expo

Kevin Davidson of Monticello is one of the winners of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's 2022 Student Research and Creative Works Expo. Davidson received second place for the project, Restoration of Fluid Circuit Apparatus, in the Creative Work category.

More than 90 undergraduate and graduate students showcased their academic and creative work and community projects at the expo April 8, according to a news release.