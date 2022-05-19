Dollarway grads’ work honored

This is the 12th of 14 entries in a series honoring Jefferson County's class of 2022.

In writing her salutatory speech to the Dollarway High School class of 2022, Kayla Daniels said she strove for perfection at first when she realized she just wanted it to be real.

As soon as she acknowledged her parents for their tireless support, Daniels' real emotions flowed.

"You have both done an incredible job raising ..." Daniels said before pausing, drawing an applause of encouragement from witnesses inside H.O. Clemmons Arena at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Tuesday. "You have both done an incredible job raising respectful, hardworking, loving children."

The hard work of 50 graduates was acknowledged in an arena not too far from their own campus. A reminder of Dollarway High's humble past adorned the stage, as a Dollarway School District banner covered a table where diplomas were stacked. The district was annexed into the Pine Bluff School District last July after 107 years in operation, but its high school and two feeder campuses, James Matthews Elementary and Robert F. Morehead Middle, remain open.

And Micah Thomas took the opportunity to add his name to Dollarway's long list of valedictorians, leading a small but determined class through the covid-19 pandemic and a change in district administration.

"Instead of giving up, you worked real hard in pursuit of your own goals," Thomas told his classmates. "This moment, right here, right now, is the reward for your consistency."

Thomas is headed to Southern University to continue his studies, but he reminded the entire class of their ability to impact the world, no matter where their paths take them.

Salutatorian Kayla Daniels fights back emotions as Superintendent Barbara Warren and counselor Freddie Harris encourage her. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Dollarway High graduates line up to receive their diplomas. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Honor student Johnnie Warren III receives his diploma from his mother, Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A Dollarway graduate wears a stone-studded mortar board honoring a loved one. The mortar board reads: "I was his ANGEL now he's MINE." (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Dollarway graduates join their school choir to sing "Elijah Rock." Alayna Williams (center, pictured above the director) sang the national anthem earlier in the commencement. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Mae Morris, second in foreground, cheers on her son Gerren Alexander (not pictured) as he walks across the stage. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

