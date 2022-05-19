EDITORIAL: And on the ballot in central Arkansas legislative races … .

Before we get into a number of endorsements in legislative races around central Arkansas, let us first tell you about a race in which we can't endorse. Because we can't decide.

It's the Maumelle-and-environs GOP primary for state House. Officially it's called District 71. And it has two rising stars in its Republican primary, Brandon Achor and Wes Booker. Or, if you prefer, Wes Booker and Brandon Achor.

Brandon Achor is a pharmacist and small business owner, with a background in health care and service. Wes Booker is a small business owner and college football official, with an insurance background. After thinking about it for a while now, we come to the conclusion that Republican voters in the Maumelle area are lucky this month, because they'll vote for their best first choice in this primary, and not be burdened like other voters who will pick the lesser of two (or three) bad choices.

Brandon Achor says being a pharmacist led him to think about other ways to serve: "In my line of work, we deal with fear on a daily basis." People come to him in times of need: They need medication; they need their child to get well; they need advice. "I'm the most consistent and accessible person on their journey." And he and his family decided, "Let's move this beyond the counter."

"I am tired of Arkansas being at the bottom of every list," Mr. Booker tells the paper. "And I am ready to change that." We wouldn't doubt it. Few people bring with them an air of optimism and cheer like Wes Booker. Would that all politicians had that kind of aura.

Both are pro-school choice. Both want to lower income taxes at a time of growing state surpluses. After talking to both men, our considered editorial opinion is: Whoever doesn't win this particular race goes back into the community to lead in other ways. And our confidence in the future is restored.

Good luck, District 71.

• In the District 17 state Senate seat, or at least in the Republican primary for it, the incumbent Mark Johnson gets our nod this time. Again.

We've endorsed him before. He's a real friend of the FOIA in Arkansas.

Before we're accused of endorsing for selfish reasons, let's remember that the Freedom of Information laws in this state don't apply to only journalists. It's just that journalists have a lot of experience with such laws. But the law allows every citizen to obtain public records. And requires transparency among government agencies. The Arkansas General Assembly needs more lawmakers who take such things seriously.

Mark Johnson also checks all the boxes on conservative issues such as school choice, taxes and the like. In this race, we'll go with the man holding the office. Responsibly.

• In the District 92 state representative race, we'd recommend Julie Mayberry in the Republican primary.

The Mayberrys have a family tradition of making good lawmakers. Julie Mayberry carries that tradition onward.

She's made her own speciality, as well: health care. If anybody could specialize on such a large topic, it would be her.

Julie Mayberry said she wants to add more details to Act 311, also known as The No Patient Left Alone bill. She wrote that bill in response to the closure of medical and long-term facilities to visitors during the pandemic.

She told the paper: "I get three to four phone calls a week from people who are still having difficulties seeing loved ones, and it breaks my heart. And I know we were the first state to pass a law that provided this right to patients. This law is now an example that other states are using to pass laws in their state."

And Julie Mayberry is an example of a good lawmaker who deserves another term.

• There is no doubt, when you first meet Robert Steinbuch, that he's a law professor. He lays out his case and doesn't allow for holes in it. He doesn't pound the table as much as try to convince the table to see things from his point of view. Opponents of any legislation of his in the General Assembly are going to have to study.

Professor Steinbuch is running in the GOP primary for the state House, District 73. Anybody who's had 15 minutes with him is probably already a Steinbuch voter.

He's a public advocate and former counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Senate Judiciary types. Legislators are also called lawmakers, and here's somebody who's a lawmaker before he's a lawmaker. The man not only teaches law students about the law, but sitting legislators, too. He also checks boxes from gun rights to income taxes to school choice. Every legislature needs a Robert Steinbuch. If only to tutor the others.

Good luck on Tuesday, everyone. Especially those of you in Maumelle.