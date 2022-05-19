Folk-Americana duo Shovels & Rope to headline Nov. 5 concert marking Oxford American's 30th anniversary

Folk-Americana duo Shovels & Rope — Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent — will headline a concert and fundraiser celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oxford American at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Center for the Humanities and the Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

The duo is touring this fall in support of their new album “Manticore.” Joining them on the bill will be blues guitarist Buffalo Nichols; singer-songwriter Tre Burt will open the show.

The event will also include a silent auction of Oxford American-themed items and a 50/50 raffle.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets — $39-$49; $20 (standing room only); $250 ($150 of which is tax deductible) VIP, which includes premium seating and a pre-concert reception— go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16 for Oxford American donors, 10 a.m. June 21 to the general public. Visit tinyurl.com/4bem2wad.