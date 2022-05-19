Grand Prairie Quilt Society meets

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met last week in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church in Stuttgart with five members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "The only place Housework comes before Quilting is in the dictionary," according to a news release.

The April minutes and treasurer's report were given. A letter was read from Arkansas Children's Hospital thanking the group for its donation of handmade items "that make it possible for Arkansas Children's to feel more like home for our patients and their families. Because of you, children are better today and will be healthier tomorrow. With deepest gratitude, Erica Phillips, Executive Director of Volunteer Engagement."

Members were reminded of the Country Quilt Camp VIII on June 2-5 at the Cross Heirs Retreat Center in Humphrey.

The members had a lunch of pizza and coconut cream pie followed by visiting and fellowship. During the afternoon, the leader sewed several skirts and dresses for the Christmas shoe boxes and a member worked on the afghans she is making for her Disciples Women's retreat in September.

The next meeting will be June 8 at the church. Interested people are urged to join the group.