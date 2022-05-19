• Diana Giraldo, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant, helped a female passenger to the restroom and aided in the birth of the woman's baby during a flight from Denver International Airport on the way to Orlando, the company announced on Facebook.

• Tatanina Kelly, 28, of Chicago, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after a firearm in her second grader's backpack accidentally discharged at Walt Disney Magnet School, injuring a 7-year-old classmate, police said.

• Eric Clapton, a 77-year-old rock musician who released the anti-lockdown song titled "Stand and Deliver," has tested positive for covid-19 and canceled two upcoming performances in Zurich and Milan, he announced on his Facebook page and official website.

• John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, missed his election night party in Pittsburgh because he underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and is under observation after a stroke.

• Joel Greenberg, former Seminole County, Fla., tax collector and associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., should be sentenced in August for federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking and wire fraud, "absent compelling circumstances," U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said.

• Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive known for raising drug prices of an AIDS drug by 5,000%, has been released early from a low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pa., and transferred to a halfway house.

• Jose Beltran, a 28-year-old rapper who performs as Valtonyc, will not be extradited to Spain, where he has been sentenced to prison for writing lyrics that praise terror groups and insult the royal family, a Belgian court ruled.

• Corrine Brown, a former Democratic congresswoman who represented the Jacksonville, Fla., area, faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal parlance, or "interference with the due administration of the Internal Revenue Service laws," court documents show.

• Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., apologized after being booed and heckled for saying "scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days" during a graduation speech at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.