ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Jurassic Quest’ brings herd of dinos to Hot Springs

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: ‘Jurassic Quest’

“Jurassic Quest,” billed as “the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs,” takes over the the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The show includes “some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, ‘live’ dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and more,” according to a news release.

Pick up a map at entry to embark on “The Quest,” an interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure with 10 clues leading patrons to meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures; capture a Dino Snap; search for fossils; and watch a live Raptor Training Experience to earn a prize (included with general admission).

Tickets are $22, $19 for senior citizens, free for children under 2; some rides and activities require additional activity tickets (from $6). A $36 unlimited rides pass includes gate entry. Tickets are for a timed arrival window. Visit jurassicquest.com/events/hot-springs-ar.

Territorial Fair

Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, hosts its 49th annual Territorial Fair on the museum grounds, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The fair, with a “May Flowers” theme, will feature hands-on activities, living history performances, pioneer games and live demonstrations (including one on the importance of bees with Lauren Anderson of Calm+Confidence Beekeeping). Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9342 or email joleen.linson@arkansas.gov.

Mischievous Korean duo Woogie and Boogie bring whiteboard drawings and doodles to life in “Doodle POP,” Saturday and Sunday at Little Rock’s Ron Robinson Theater. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

THEATER: ‘Doodle POP’ duo

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts hosts the final performance on the U.S. tour of Seoul, South Korea-based BRUSH Theatre’s “Doodle POP,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Mischievous duo Woogie and Boogie bring whiteboard drawings and doodles to life, accompanied by a live band and interactive screen projections. Tickets are $20, $15 for museum members. Visit tinyurl.com/3wbrt9e8.

MUSIC: American band

The Natural State Brass Band offers a pre-Memorial Day concert of American music, 3 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. The program includes Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide,” a “Frank Sinatra Salute,” two Glenn Miller favorites, “Armed Forces Salute,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” a rendition of “Shenandoah” titled “Mid All the Traffic” and an arrangement of “God Bless the USA” written for and dedicated to the band. Nevada Mills conducts. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nsbb.org.

The Farmer & Adele perform Friday and Saturday during Cowboy Music & Arts Festival at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Cowboy festival

Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View celebrates the songs and stories of the American cowboy with a two-day Cowboy Music & Arts Festival, Friday and Saturday. The festival includes three concerts, 6-10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday in the park’s Ozark Highlands Theater, with Grammy Award-winner Dom Flemons of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, cowboy singer and poet Andy Hedges, Pipp Gillette, The Farmer & Adele and a special tribute to Glenn Ohrlin by veteran folksinger and “Ozark Highlands Radio” host Dave Smith. Tickets are $50 (both days), $25 (Friday only), $35 (Saturday only) via OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.

DANCE: ‘Swan Lake’

Jonesboro’s Foundation of Arts is staging Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s 1875 ballet “Swan Lake,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Choreography is by Abi Mason (also the director), LeeAnn King and Megan Nicolini, “taking inspiration from” original choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. Tickets are $20 and $17, $17 and $15 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Monday’s performance is “pay what you can.” Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Hand-painted pieces by Isaac Helguera debut at today's Conway Art Walk. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

ART: Conway Art Walk

Conway’s final Art Walk of spring takes place 5-8 p.m. today with free food, drinks and hands-on activities along Chestnut, Oak and Van Ronkle streets downtown. Musicians Bobby Fjsh and the Magic River and Loveseat Trio will collaborate with artists along Chestnut Street and Electric Alley. Conway Alliance for the Arts hosts the handing out of awards honoring Central Arkansas artists at 6 p.m. at University of Central Arkansas Downtown, 1105 Oak St. Admission is free. The event raises money for creative scholarships for students enrolled at the Creative of Central Arkansas Institute, a nonprofit equipping “creatives” to flourish. Visit conwayartwalk.com.

FILM: Shores stirring

Playwright-comedian Del Shores is bringing his comedy shot “The S***-Stirrer” to the Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ Film Festival, 8 p.m. Saturday at Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $25. Visit Delshores.com/dates. Holders of festival VIP passes — $80 — can attend a post-show rooftop party at the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau next to the Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.

The festival, which focuses on LGBTQ-focused films from around the world, kicks off at 3:50 p.m. today with a set of foreign films, culminating in an opening-night reception with a meet-and-greet with the festival team, 9 p.m. or shortly after the evening’s final film has wrapped up, at Brood and Barley, 411 Main St., North Little Rock.

A complete schedule of screening times, etc., is available at kal2022.eventive.org/schedule. Festival passes, providing entry to all films, are $40; VIP passes are $80. Visit kal2022.eventive.org/passes/buy.

‘Star Trek’ redux

The Director’s Edition of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” director Robert Wise’s 2001 revisit to refine the editing and enhance the visual effects the 1979 film, appears on the big screen for the first time: 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Regal Breckenridge 12 and Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock (7 p.m. only Sunday) and 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, and the Malco Ft. Smith Cinema in Fort Smith. Visit FathomEvents.com for tickets and more information.

TICKETS: Puppy pirates

The “heroic pups” from the “PAW Patrol” animated series on Nickelodeon embark on a pirate-theme adventure to uncover hidden treasure as “PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’” takes over North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 27-28. Tickets — $19-$69 (V.I.P. — Very Important Pup — Packages, $124, include a premium seat and exclusive post-show photo opp with the show’s characters) plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or via pawpatrollive.com or ticketmaster.com.