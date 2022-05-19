LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Alabama Game 1

Pregame:

The Razorbacks have won four in a row against Alabama, including 8 of the last 9.

Arkansas and Texas A&M (33-16, 17-10 SEC) are tied atop the SEC West standings with three games left to play.

Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-1, 1.96 ERA) vs. Alabama RHP Garrett McMillan (4-4, 3.51 ERA)

RHP Will McEntire will make his first career SEC start on the mound in Thursday’s series opener at Alabama.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

C Turner

2B Moore

RF Lanzilli

DH Slavens

CF Webb

1B Stovall

SS Battles

LF Gregory