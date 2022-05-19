Hiring center open, Cobb-Vantress says

Cobb-Vantress LLC of Siloam Springs has opened a hiring center at its headquarters campus to make recruitment easier for both applicants and human resources employees, the poultry-producing firm said Wednesday.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale, Cobb-Vantress has hourly and salaried positions available. These include farm caretakers, production managers and maintenance workers, as well as human resources, accounting, and transportation personnel.

The hiring center is in a refurbished hatchery near U.S. 12 and Arkansas 59.

"With operations around the world, Siloam Springs is our home base, and it's important for the surrounding community to know who we are and learn more about our mission of feeding the world and making a difference," said Brian Sorensen, global senior director of human resources.

Those wanting more information about the hiring center and job opportunities may call (479) 549-6000 or go to cobbcares.com.

Cobb-Vantress, founded in 1916, says it's the world's oldest pedigree broiler breeder and that its poultry goes to more than 100 countries.

-- Serenah McKay

Virginia Target crew pulls union request

NEW YORK -- Workers at a Target store in Christiansburg, Va., have withdrawn their request with federal labor regulators for a union election.

Such an election would have joined a wave of union organizing across the country at other retailers from Amazon to Starbucks.

The petition was filed last week with the National Labor Relations Board by the independent Target Workers Unite. The group was founded by Adam Ryan who has been working at Target Virginia store for five years.

Ryan said last week that the filing comes as workers see their pay failing to cover rising costs for basics like food and rent.

He also noted workers feel like they are having to do too many tasks, from filling online orders to unloading trucks. No reason was given in the document filed with the NLRB. The group is not required to provide a reason for the withdrawal. The group only said it planned to refile its petition.

The NLRB declined to comment.

Target said in a statement last week it is committed to listening to its workers and creating an environment of mutual trust.

-- The Associated Press

Index drops 81.01 to finish at 724.74

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state closed Wednesday at 724.74 , down 81.01.

"Downward earning revisions in the retail sector sparked by inflationary pressure on margins sparked today's selloff with the S&P 500 Index losing over 4% led by the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.