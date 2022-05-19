North Little Rock police investigating late-night shooting that killed 1 person

North Little Rock police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting that killed one person the night before, but little information was available, according to a news release.

Officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot near the 5500 block of Springvale Road and found a single victim in a vehicle who had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives were interviewing people in the area and processing the scene for evidence late Tuesday, the release stated. No suspect had been named Wednesday.

Police do not believe the shooting was related to shots fired outside Simmons Bank Arena earlier Tuesday evening, following the North Little Rock High School graduation ceremony.